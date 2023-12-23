Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Position Raised by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,636,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $354,000.

NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,596. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.63 and a 12 month high of $168.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.16. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

