Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Reduced by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,094,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,267. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

