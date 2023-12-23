Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Increased by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 6.7% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,426. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

