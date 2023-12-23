Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Increased by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 9.4% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

VXUS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. 3,432,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,442. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

