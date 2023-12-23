Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $148.51. 2,113,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,578. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day moving average of $141.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

