Verge (XVG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.97 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Verge has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $60.21 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,672.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00165183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.67 or 0.00530463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.72 or 0.00402362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00048813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00113960 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000659 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

