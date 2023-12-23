Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $405.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $413.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after buying an additional 2,251,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

