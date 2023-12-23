Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

VSTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Vestis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Vestis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vestis news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,714,000.

Vestis Price Performance

NYSE:VSTS opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.58. Vestis has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $20.92.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

Featured Articles

