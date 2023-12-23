Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 39,948 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 18,069 shares.The stock last traded at $50.55 and had previously closed at $50.35.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 10,588.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

