Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.09

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.09 and traded as high as $10.50. Vivendi shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 43,719 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Vivendi alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VIVHY

Vivendi Stock Performance

Vivendi Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10.

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.