Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.09

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.09 and traded as high as $10.50. Vivendi shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 43,719 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on VIVHY
Vivendi Stock Performance
Vivendi Company Profile
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
