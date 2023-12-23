VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of VNET Group from $2.90 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th.

VNET Group Trading Down 4.5 %

VNET Group stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of -0.18. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that VNET Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,586,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in VNET Group by 14,776,930.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,693 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in VNET Group by 1,424.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 986,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 921,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,945,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 613,986 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

