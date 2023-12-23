Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.50 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $185.79 million and approximately $24.50 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $6.83 or 0.00015607 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00017083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,794.16 or 1.00002427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012158 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010498 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.63548131 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $23,643,125.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

