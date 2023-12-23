W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of WPC opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average is $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,983,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after buying an additional 1,422,490 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

