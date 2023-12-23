Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.48

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.48 and traded as high as C$29.38. Wajax shares last traded at C$29.30, with a volume of 9,347 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WJX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Wajax Stock Down 0.1 %
Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of C$509.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 4.1743516 earnings per share for the current year.
Wajax Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.
Wajax Company Profile
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
