Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.48

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.48 and traded as high as C$29.38. Wajax shares last traded at C$29.30, with a volume of 9,347 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WJX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$629.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of C$509.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 4.1743516 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

