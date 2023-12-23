Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of WMT opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

