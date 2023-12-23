Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $156.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.60. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

