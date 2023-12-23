Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $175.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.63.

WCN stock opened at $147.35 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $149.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.09.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

