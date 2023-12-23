WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered WEC Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.58.

WEC stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

