WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.58.

WEC stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after buying an additional 772,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,851,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,400,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

