Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.
Immunome Stock Up 12.3 %
Shares of IMNM stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $401.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. Immunome has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $9.53.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Immunome by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
