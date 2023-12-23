Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Immunome Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $401.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. Immunome has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $9.53.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Bruce Turner bought 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,993.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,993. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall purchased 169,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $999,995.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,048.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce Turner acquired 42,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,993.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,993. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Immunome by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

