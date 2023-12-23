Well Done LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.2% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $56.96.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

