Well Done LLC Lowers Stock Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Well Done LLC owned about 0.26% of Macatawa Bank worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,763 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,122,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.50. 97,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $394.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $11.91.

Macatawa Bank Increases Dividend

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $26.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCBC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

