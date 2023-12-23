Well Done LLC Purchases 168 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,176,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,164. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $166.66 and a 52 week high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

