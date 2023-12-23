Well Done LLC Purchases 832 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $243,010,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,541. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

