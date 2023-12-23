Well Done LLC Purchases 86,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VOXX International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VOXX International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in VOXX International by 27.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in VOXX International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in VOXX International by 157.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other VOXX International news, Director Steven R. Downing acquired 1,570,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,700,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,743,808 shares in the company, valued at $17,438,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven R. Downing purchased 1,570,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,743,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,438,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Beat Kahli sold 1,568,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 598,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,044. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $246.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

