Well Done LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Well Done LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.5% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EFAV traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $68.55. 325,898 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

