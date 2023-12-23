Well Done LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VIG stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,232. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

