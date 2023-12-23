Well Done LLC Sells 4,383 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Well Done LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Well Done LLC owned about 0.88% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,472,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 39,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,274. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $48.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $460.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

