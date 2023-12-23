Well Done LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 151,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.42. 1,773,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,830. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

