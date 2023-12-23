Well Done LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Well Done LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.88. 167,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,474. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

