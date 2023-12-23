Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $167.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $167.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.92.

Get Dover alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Dover by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Dover by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dover by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,365 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.