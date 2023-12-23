Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.24

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.24 and last traded at $52.14, with a volume of 4320388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Western Digital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Western Digital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $851,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,325 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $609,708,000 after purchasing an additional 870,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,449,000 after purchasing an additional 212,758 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Digital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,711,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Digital by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,791,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,756,000 after purchasing an additional 365,964 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

