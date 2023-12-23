WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.84 and last traded at $41.87. Approximately 2,834,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,642,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Get WestRock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WRK

WestRock Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.