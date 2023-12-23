Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,292. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after buying an additional 10,864,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

