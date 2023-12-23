WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.29. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
