Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.06

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.06 and traded as low as C$39.21. Winpak shares last traded at C$39.58, with a volume of 23,265 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their target price on Winpak from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Winpak Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.03.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.03). Winpak had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of C$367.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$382.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.1544523 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.04%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

