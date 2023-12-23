WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CXSE opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $533.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Get WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 82.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 141,555 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 273.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 220,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,126 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.