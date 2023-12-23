WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $58.98 and a twelve month high of $70.36.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

