WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (UNIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on December 28th

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2383 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ UNIY opened at $49.30 on Friday. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.