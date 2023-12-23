WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (UNIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on December 28th

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2383 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNIY opened at $49.30 on Friday. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92.

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

