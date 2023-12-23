Wise (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 13,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 56,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 675 ($8.54) to GBX 685 ($8.66) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Wise Price Performance

About Wise

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

Further Reading

