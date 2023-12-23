WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $671.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $681.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.