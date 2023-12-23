WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $410.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $380.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.62.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

