Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) & Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Critical Analysis

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven & i has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yara International ASA and Seven & i’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $24.05 billion 0.37 $2.78 billion $1.13 15.60 Seven & i $90.44 billion 0.38 $2.11 billion $0.92 21.32

Dividends

Yara International ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seven & i. Yara International ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seven & i, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Yara International ASA pays out 189.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Seven & i pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yara International ASA and Seven & i, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 1 0 1 0 2.00 Seven & i 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Yara International ASA and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA 3.30% 8.63% 4.05% Seven & i 1.91% 11.47% 4.02%

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers. It also offers digital solutions, such as variable rate application solutions; N-Sensor, a tractor-mounted hardware; N-Tester, a hand held nitrogen measurement tool; and Atfarm, a digital toolbox for farmer. The company sells its products under YaraBela, YaraMila, YaraLiva, YaraVita, YaraRega, YaraTera, YaraSuna, and YaraVera and brands. Yara International ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provides daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities and dollar merchandise and services; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

