Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Dec 23rd, 2023

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVGFree Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.06% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,551,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 200.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 63,219 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $35.28.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

