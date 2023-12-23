Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,427,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 74,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ET traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. 10,863,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,456,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.62. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

