Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2023

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJULFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,055,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,491 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $16,408,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $12,560,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 64.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 199,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 106.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 176,944 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:PJUL traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $36.07. 104,422 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

