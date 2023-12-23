Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.2% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 54,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 67,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,879. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

