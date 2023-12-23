Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September comprises 3.9% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PSEP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,470 shares. The company has a market cap of $549.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

