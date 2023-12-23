Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PAPR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $32.55. 40,111 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

