Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 420 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCB. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IMCB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 31,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,895. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $804.57 million, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

